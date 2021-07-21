Local

Pet adoption

100+ Kittens From Louisiana Available for Adoption in Mass.

At least 70 of the kittens are at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the remaining 30 are at the MSPCA-Cape Cod

By Staff Reports

MSPCA-Angell

More than 100 kittens from Louisiana are available for adoption after their flight landed in New Bedford, Massachusetts Tuesday.

The felines were previously living in shelters, including the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter in New Orleans and Acadiana Animal Aid in Lafayette and Cara’s House in Sorrento, according to the MSPCA in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts.

The kittens arrived by way of Good Flights, a Greater Good Charities program, and iheartcats.com. At least 70 of the kittens are bunking down at the Northeast Animal Shelter and the remaining 30 are at MSPCA-Cape Cod. 

The kittens will serve out their mandatory 48-hour quarantines and then be ready for adoption.

MSPCA-Angell
A look inside the plane that carried over 100 kittens from Louisiana to Massachusetts.

How to Adopt

The MSPCA and NEAS said they anticipate high demand for the kittens.

Would-be adopters can sign up for events Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 at Northeast Animal Shelter as well as the MSPCA’s Cape Cod and Methuen adoption centers. Spots are limited. RSVP at mspca.org/kittens and neas.org/kittens

MSPCA-Angell
After a long flight in close quarters, more than 100 kittens touched down in New Bedford, Massachusetts, just before noon Tuesday.

