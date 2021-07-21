100+ Kittens From Louisiana Available for Adoption in Mass.

More than 100 kittens from Louisiana are available for adoption after their flight landed in New Bedford, Massachusetts Tuesday.

The felines were previously living in shelters, including the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter in New Orleans and Acadiana Animal Aid in Lafayette and Cara’s House in Sorrento, according to the MSPCA in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts.

The kittens arrived by way of Good Flights, a Greater Good Charities program, and iheartcats.com. At least 70 of the kittens are bunking down at the Northeast Animal Shelter and the remaining 30 are at MSPCA-Cape Cod.

The kittens will serve out their mandatory 48-hour quarantines and then be ready for adoption.

How to Adopt

The MSPCA and NEAS said they anticipate high demand for the kittens.

Would-be adopters can sign up for events Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 at Northeast Animal Shelter as well as the MSPCA’s Cape Cod and Methuen adoption centers. Spots are limited. RSVP at mspca.org/kittens and neas.org/kittens.