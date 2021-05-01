‘100 Times Better Than Zoom': Fenway Hosts Graduation Ceremony, 1st of Many This Year

On a picture perfect day at Fenway Park, there was a graduation ceremony Saturday that some thought they’d never see.

“I can’t believe we got it to work out,” said graduate Molly Tillo. “It would have been super depressing to wake up today and go on Zoom for graduation.”

Bentley University was the first to hold its commencement ceremony at the home of the Red Sox. The class of ’21 went first followed by the class of ’20, which had missed out on a ceremony last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduates and their families were masked up and spread out around the old ballpark.

“It’s a pleasure to be here at Fenway with my parents,” graduate Steven Amitai said.

Amitai said the day was extra special because his mother and father from Colombia were able to be there.

“I’m so excited we could make this happen,” said Amitai's mom Karen. “Grandparents are watching live stream from the website.”

Saturday was a return to a traditional rite of passage, in person, after a year unlike any other.

“It’s been a real tough time, but we did the best we could and got through it,” said graduate Kyle Brown.

The Class of 2021 ended their up-and-down four years on a high note.

“Definitely, 100 times better than Zoom,” graduate Jack Saunders said.

Bentley’s graduation on Saturday was the first of many to come at Fenway Park. Emerson College will hold their commencement on Sunday and Boston Public Schools will hold theirs at the ballpark, too.