Vermont

100-Year-Old Vt. Woman's Birthday Wish Comes True

Mary Ojala, of Rutland, asked for support for her community's blood drive, the area's Gift of Life Marathon.

By Jack Thurston

NBC Universal, Inc.

A senior citizen’s birthday wish has come true, thanks to the community-mindedness of Vermonters.

As NECN reported earlier this month, Mary Ojala, of Rutland, asked people to donate blood at the Gift of Life Marathon blood drive — as a 100th birthday present.

Ojala is a longtime volunteer for the American Red Cross.

The Gift of Life Marathon, a four-day effort, wrapped up Friday evening, and Ojala’s neighbors did not disappoint.

Organizers said on Facebook that they collected 525 pints of blood over the course of the event. That is 30 more than their goal.

Furthermore, the social media post notes the accomplishment came despite the snowstorm that hit the southern half of Vermont hard.

At 100 years young, Ojala said she hopes people elsewhere keep the good work going, because blood donations tend to dip during the holidays. 

Mary Ojala, of Rutland, Vermont, is asking folks to roll up their sleeves for the Gift of Life Marathon—a four-day blood drive in and around Rutland.

