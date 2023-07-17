$10K reward offered for information on man convicted in 2005 rape

A man who was convicted of raping a coworker at knifepoint in 2005 remains at large after failing to appear at his own trial, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Tuen K. Lee, 54, was convicted in 2007 with aggravated rape, home invasion, kidnapping, armed burglary and armed robbery while masked, among other charges. He faced a possible life sentence, but state police say he didn't appear at his trial. He remains at large more than a decade later.

Lee is considered a violent sex offender. He may also go by the names Duen Jie Li or Dickie Lee. His last know whereabouts were in n Quincy, Massachusetts. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police or U.S. Marshals at 1-833-677-3171. There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

