Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
broadband access

$10M Grant to Bring Broadband Internet Access to Rural Towns

The grant will help expand fiber-optic broadband internet access to thousands of households in Western Massachusetts

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

fiber-optic-cable1
NBC 5 News

A Massachusetts utility has received more than $10 million in federal funding to expand fiber-optic broadband internet access to thousands of households in rural western parts of the state.

Westfield Gas & Electric will receive the funding over the next decade and distribute it to participating towns. The goal is to provide speeds of 1 gigabit per second to about 12,400 households in 20 communities.

The utility worked with the administration of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, the Massachusetts Broadband Institute and the state's congressional delegation to secure the funds through the Federal Communications Commission's Connect America Fund Phase II auction.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

pedestrian struck 29 mins ago

80-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed Crossing Road in NH

Plow Truck Crash 1 hour ago

Driver Who Hit NHDOT Plow Truck Charged With Alleged DUI

“Our administration has been making significant progress towards the goal of delivering broadband access to the unserved and underserved residents in rural Massachusetts,'' Baker said in a statement.

“In today's America, broadband equals opportunity, innovation, and job creation,'' Democratic U.S. Sen. Senator Edward Markey said in a statement.

The participating communities are Alford, Ashfield, Blandford, Becket, Charlemont, Chesterfield, Colrain, Cummington, Goshen, Heath, Leyden, New Ashford, New Salem, Otis, Plainfield, Rowe, Shutesbury, Washington, Wendell and Windsor.

This article tagged under:

broadband accessTechnologybroadbandEdward MarkeyExpanding Broadband Access
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us