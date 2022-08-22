Local

BOSTON

11-Year-Old Caught Stealing Vape Cartridges From 7-Eleven in South Boston

The child told police that he broke into the store using a hammer to get something to eat, but officers searched his bag and found only vape cartridges inside

By Marc Fortier

An 11-year-old was caught breaking into a 7-Eleven in South Boston early Monday morning, police said.

Boston police said they received a call shortly after 4 a.m. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress at the 7-Eleven at 473 West Broadway. When they arrived, officers said the glass door of the business was broken and they found an 11-year-old boy inside the store.

The child told police that he broke into the store using a hammer to get something to eat. Officers searched his bag and did not find any food items inside, but did recover assorted vape cartridges that had been taken from the store.

Due to the boy's age, he was not charged with any criminal offenses. His parents were notified and police said they also applied for support services for the child and his family.

No further information was released.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONSouth Boston7-ELEVEN
