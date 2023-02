12 people were displaced after a fire in Boston on early Sunday morning.

The fire was knocked down at 957 Hyde Park Ave. at around 4:30 a.m.

Companies were able to quickly knockdown the fire ,& stop it from spreading at this 6 family duplex at 957 Hyde Park Ave. around 4:30 this morning .There were no injuries, 12 residents were displaced ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing,the cause is under investigation . pic.twitter.com/5Bqx4GEDqW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 12, 2023

The Red Cross is on scene to help with housing. There were no injuries reported.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.