12 People Displaced After Fire Rips Through Lowell Apartment

A dozen people were displaced over the weekend in Lowell, Massachusetts, after a fire tore through an apartment building, according to the city's fire department.
The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Sunday morning on Saint James Street, according to the Lowell Fire Department.
Two people had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.