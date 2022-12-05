Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lowell

12 People Displaced After Fire Rips Through Lowell Apartment

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dozen people were displaced over the weekend in Lowell, Massachusetts, after a fire tore through an apartment building, according to the city's fire department.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Sunday morning on Saint James Street, according to the Lowell Fire Department.

Two people had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Lowell News

lowell 2 hours ago

Suspects in Lowell Kidnapping Incident to Appear in Court

lowell Nov 29

Crews Make Repairs Overnight Following Major Water Main Break in Lowell

This article tagged under:

lowell
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us