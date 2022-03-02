12-Week-Old Puppy Left in Crate on Side of the Road in North Attleboro

Police in North Attleboro, Mass. are trying to find the person who dumped a 12-week-old puppy on the side of the road.

Police said the Chihuahua puppy was found on the side of Draper Avenue in a crate Saturday afternoon by someone walking their dog. It's not clear how long he was there.

He was taken to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter and is being treated. He is not ready for adoption at this point.

Anyone who recognizes the puppy and may know the previous owner is asked to contact Ofc Julie Lowe at 508-695-1212 or jcannata@nattleboro.com.