12-Year-Old Hit by Car in Taunton

A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt after being hit by a car Friday in Taunton, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. as the boy was crossing Plain Street with a family member.

Police say the boy slipped and fell backward into the path of a Nissan Sentra.

The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence.

No charges have been filed, and police say speed is not believed to have been a factor.