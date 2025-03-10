New Hampshire

12-year-old NH boy in coma after being hit by tree knocked over by strong winds

Kyle Murray reportedly suffered brain bleeds, a spleen laceration, fractured ribs and other injuries and will likely require multiple surgeries

By Marc Fortier

ambulance
Shutterstock

A 12-year-old New Hampshire boy is in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a branch on Friday while walking home from school while strong winds were impacting the state.

Boscawen poice said in a Facebook post Saturday that the incident occurred during violent wind storms when the boy was walking home from school on North Main Street in their town. The boy, Kyle Murray, was pinned by a spruce tree that fell directly on top of him due to the high winds.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"Kyle suffered major injuries and is currently in a medically induced coma," the police department said. "We pray that Kyle has a speedy recovery."

According to the Concord Monitor, Kyle was in critical condition at Boston Children's Hospital. He reportedly suffered brain bleeds, a spleen laceration, fractured ribs and other injuries and will likely require multiple surgeries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A GoFundMe had raised nearly $40,000 to help pay for his medical bills as of Monday morning.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 18 hours ago

NH teen arrested for driving 122 mph with 2 infants in the car

New Hampshire Mar 8

Man, 2 dogs die in NH house fire overnight

New Hampshire Mar 7

Person who stayed at NH homeless shelter tests positive for tuberculosis

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us