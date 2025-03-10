12-year-old NH boy in coma after being hit by tree knocked over by strong winds

A 12-year-old New Hampshire boy is in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a branch on Friday while walking home from school while strong winds were impacting the state.

Boscawen poice said in a Facebook post Saturday that the incident occurred during violent wind storms when the boy was walking home from school on North Main Street in their town. The boy, Kyle Murray, was pinned by a spruce tree that fell directly on top of him due to the high winds.

"Kyle suffered major injuries and is currently in a medically induced coma," the police department said. "We pray that Kyle has a speedy recovery."

According to the Concord Monitor, Kyle was in critical condition at Boston Children's Hospital. He reportedly suffered brain bleeds, a spleen laceration, fractured ribs and other injuries and will likely require multiple surgeries.

A GoFundMe had raised nearly $40,000 to help pay for his medical bills as of Monday morning.