12-year-old stabbed in East Providence

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed Friday night in East Providence, Rhode Island, following an altercation.
Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the boy was stabbed in the upper leg and taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.
More information about what led to the altercation has not been released, and there was no immediate word on a suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.
