121 New Coronavirus Cases in Massachusetts, Total Jumps to 646

There are 121 new coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Sunday, bringing the overall total to 646.

Gov. Charlie Baker reiterated Sunday that he expects to see the number of cases go up as testing continues to expand. More than 5,200 Bay State residents had been tested as of Saturday night for the virus by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs, officials said.

Sunday's new figures came hours after Gov. Baker asked Bay State residents with second homes on Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard to stay on the mainland following Nantucket's decision to issue a shelter-in-place order.

"We have talked to people on both Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard who say a lot of people who have second homes there have been going there," Baker told reporters. "We would prefer they not do that and that they stay on the mainland and don't create additional issues for both of those islands at a point in time when they don't have the level of service capacity in place they typically would have in the summer."

Nantucket's order for residents to stay at home will last at least two weeks and was issued after Nantucket Cottage Hospital confirmed the island's first positive case of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

Massachusetts health officials announced the state's second death late Saturday night, saying a woman in her 50s from Middlesex County had died from COVID-19 related illness. The woman had a pre-existing condition predisposing her to more severe disease, according to health officials.

There have been nine deaths in New England, with two each in Massachusetts and Vermont, and five in Connecticut. There are more than 26,700 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States and at least 340 deaths as of Sunday.