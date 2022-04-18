126th Boston Marathon Gets Underway Monday

About 30,000 runners are expected to hit the pavement Monday in the 126th Boston Marathon. The historic race takes place once again on Patriot's Day this year after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed last year's marathon back to October.

The number of runners expected in the spring of 2022 rose from a dip of about 20,000 in-person competitors who ran in the fall of 2021. Before runners kick off their 26.2 mile journey Monday, they head to Hopkinton via buses waiting for them in the Boston Common.

Some of the COVID-era protocols remain in place, however. For instance, all participants must be fully vaccinated and masks are required on official buses and in medical tents.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Boston Marathon will be held on Patriots' Day.

In addition to coronavirus safety, added security was a top priority for organizers this year.

A large number of uniformed and plain-clothed officers will be stationed all along the course route. There are also a number of security check points in place that people in the crowd may be asked to step through.

A former law enforcement officer who has worked the Boston Marathon said that coordinating security starts well in advance with a number of meetings leading up to the race. During the marathon, part of the work will be done digitally with investigators scouring social media posts in real-time to monitor for any potential threat.

A lot of the focus for police officers at the race will be to protect runners and monitoring the crowd.

"You may see a subtlety where the uniform presence between law enforcement and the national guard," said Todd McGhee, a law enforcement and security analyst. "Instead of facing the marathon route, you'll probably see them positioned facing the crowd, looking for the abnormal behavior, looking for the anomalies in the crowd, making sure that people are there for the best of intentions.”

Authorities are also asking the public to report any suspicious behavior.