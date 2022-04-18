126th Boston Marathon: LIVE UPDATES

About 30,000 runners are expected to hit the pavement Monday in the 126th Boston Marathon. The historic race takes place once again on Patriots Day this year after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed last year's marathon back to October.

The number of runners expected in the spring of 2022 rose from a dip of about 20,000 in-person competitors who ran in the fall of 2021. Before runners kick off their 26.2 mile journey Monday, they head to Hopkinton via buses waiting for them in the Boston Common.

Follow along below for live updates all day long: