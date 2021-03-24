$127K to Be Refunded to Wrongly Charged Boston Sports Clubs Members

Hundreds of Boston Sports Clubs members who were wrongfully charged or had trouble canceling memberships can get refunds under a new court order, Massachusetts' top prosecutor announced Wednesday.

About $127,000 will be divided between 588 consumers who were wrongfully charged before Nov. 30, when Boston Sports Club's parent company was sold, Attorney General Maura said.

"Our goal from the beginning has been about securing relief for consumers who were swindled by BSC and trapped in their memberships," she said in a statement.

The order, issued as part of the gym chain's bankruptcy process, will earn money for people who filed claims in bankruptcy court. They'll find out about the result of their claim next week.

Boston Sports Clubs and the other brands owned by Town Sports International are still operating as the company restructures under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.