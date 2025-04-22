Celebrating success: 129th Boston Marathon winners to recap their race

The winners of the 129th Boston Marathon will check in at a press conference on Tuesday.

The event will feature this year’s champions and other notable names.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

PHOTOS: The 2025 Boston Marathon is underway

John Korir of Kenya won the professional men's division, joining his brother, Wesley, as the only siblings ever to win Boston.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Sharon Lokedi of Kenya won the professional women's division, beating out reigning champ Hellen Obiri.

In the men’s wheelchair division, Marcel Hug of Switzerland won for the eighth time in Boston. In the women’s wheelchair division, Susannah Scaroni of the US claimed her second championship.

The athletes and members of the Boston Athletic Association are expected to speak around 10:30 a.m. You can watch a livestream of the event in the player above.