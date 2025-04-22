Boston Marathon

Celebrating success: 129th Boston Marathon winners to recap their race

This year's champions include John Korir of Kenya in the professional men's division, Sharon Lokedi of Kenya in the professional women's division, Marcel Hug of Switzerland in men's wheelchair and Susannah Scaroni of the US in women's wheelchair

By Thea DiGiammerino

BOSTON, MA – April 21: Men’s winner John Korir poses with the trophy at the 129th Boston Marathon on April 21, 2025. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The winners of the 129th Boston Marathon will check in at a press conference on Tuesday.

The event will feature this year’s champions and other notable names.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

PHOTOS: The 2025 Boston Marathon is underway

John Korir of Kenya won the professional men's division, joining his brother, Wesley, as the only siblings ever to win Boston.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Sharon Lokedi of Kenya won the professional women's division, beating out reigning champ Hellen Obiri.

In the men’s wheelchair division, Marcel Hug of Switzerland won for the eighth time in Boston. In the women’s wheelchair division, Susannah Scaroni of the US claimed her second championship.

The athletes and members of the Boston Athletic Association are expected to speak around 10:30 a.m. You can watch a livestream of the event in the player above.

More moments from the 129th Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon Apr 21

Recap: Kenyans Korir, Lokedi win Boston Marathon; Hug, Scaroni capture wheelchair divisions

Boston Marathon 16 hours ago

We found love at the Boston Marathon finish line

Boston Marathon 21 hours ago

Records, milestones and emotional moments from the 2025 Boston Marathon

This article tagged under:

Boston Marathon
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us