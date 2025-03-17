13 face charges following South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade, dozens of jugs of booze seized

Boston police say they arrested nine people during Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston and will be issuing summons to four others.

Out of the 13 people facing charges, police said 12 are adults and one is a juvenile. They are facing charges ranging from being a minor in possession of alcohol to assault and battery, affray, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, assaulting a police officer and destruction of property.

All of them will appear in South Boston District Court.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to MBTA Transit Police to see if they made any additional arrests.

Sunday's parade drew hundreds of thousands of revelers to South Boston. Green, white and orange confetti -- the national colors of the Emerald Isle -- rained down along parts of the 3.5-mile route.

The parade, which dates to the turn of the 20th century, marks both St. Patrick’s Day and Evacuation Day, which commemorates the day in 1776 when British troops left Boston after a protracted siege during the Revolutionary War.

Parade-goer Alex Brough found people mostly behaved after violence and public intoxication marred last year 's festivities. Parade organizers moved up the start of the festivities and neighborhood leaders warned of " zero tolerance ” for rowdiness and shenanigans ahead of Sunday.

Before the parade, MBTA Transit Police posted a photo on social media showing a pile of clear garbage bags filled with confiscated booze, including gallon-sized jugs filled with green liquid.

Some folks refuse to listen and follow simple rules. This is a small sampling of what Transit Police officers seized from people coming into the parade. pic.twitter.com/ZBAvTzJp7y — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 16, 2025

The seized containers were "BORGs," the TikTok trend known as "blackout rage gallons," where college-aged students binge drink gallon jugs of alcohol, electrolytes, flavoring and water.

“There is probably a lot of alcohol consumed today," Brough conceded. “We witnessed it, but I think still people were overall behaving rather well, considered.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.