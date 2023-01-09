Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Boston

Jahmari Norwood was last seen at around 3 p.m. Saturday

By Matt Fortin

Boston Police Department

A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing in Boston, and police have asked the for the public's help in finding him.

Jahmari Norwood was last seen at around 3 p.m. Saturday after leaving his home on Magnolia Street, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.

Norwood is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall and having a skinny build.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black, green and white Nike sneakers, Boston police said. He's known to hang out at the South Bay Mall, the Burger King on Columbia Road as well as Devon Street.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact 911 or detectives at (617) 343-4275.

More Boston News

COVID-19 3 hours ago

Masks Return for More Students Across Greater Boston

embrace boston 1 hour ago

WATCH LIVE: Unveiling Of ‘The Embrace', Jan. 13 From 12-3 P.M. on NBC10 Boston

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us