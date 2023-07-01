Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MEDFORD

13-year-old boy rescued from Medford community pool

Medford police said officers were called to Tufts Pool around 3 p.m. for the report of a possible drowning and found the teen had been pulled from the pool by lifeguards.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tragedy was averted Saturday when a 13-year-old boy was rescued from a community pool in Medford, Massachusetts.

Medford police said officers were called to Tufts Pool around 3 p.m. for the report of a possible drowning and found the teen had been pulled from the pool by lifeguards.

Medical aid was provided by the pool staff and the Medford Fire Department.

The child was breathing but not responding to questions, according to police, so he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he is conscious and speaking to medical staff.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police commended the Tufts Pool staff for their quick action that led to Saturday's positive outcome. They're also reminding everyone of the importance of water safety and shared safety tips in a Facebook post, including swimming in designated areas with lifeguards and making sure children are supervised around water at all times.

An alert posted to the Tufts Pool website said the pool was closed 7/1/2023. No other information was provided.

This article tagged under:

MEDFORDMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us