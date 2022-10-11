Local

hit-and-run

13-Year-Old Critically Hurt in Hadley Hit-and-Run Crash

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a white van, possibly a 2004 Ford Econoline model, with damage to its front right and/or passenger sides

By Thea DiGiammerino

Northwestern District Attorney's Office

A 13-year-old boy was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Hadley, Massachusetts Tuesday morning, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office said the boy was trying to cross Route 9 at a crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court Building around 7:30 a.m. when he was hit. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he is in critical condition.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a white van, possibly a 2004 Ford Econoline model, with damage to its front right and/or passenger sides. Surveillance footage show the van just before the crash.

The van was driving east on Route 9 from Amherst before the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hadley Police Department at 413-584-0883.

