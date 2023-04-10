Local

13-Year-Old Girl Injured in Crash at Middleton Home

A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway in Middleton, Massachusetts, according to police

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC10 Boston

A 13-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in a driveway in Middleton, Massachusetts.

The crash took place on Meadowlark Farm Lane around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the driver was not hurt. An officers sustained a minor injury after responding.

A Toyota Prius that was involved remained in the driveway as police investigated the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

