13-year-old girl found safe, Bridgewater police say

The girl was found early Friday, according to Bridgewater police

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, are thanking the public and nearby police departments for helping them locate a missing 13-year-old girl.

The teen had last been seen around 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Green and South streets in Bridgewater. Police say she was located early Friday.

There were no details about where the girl was found but police said they are extremely grateful this story has a positive ending.

“We’d like to thank everyone who ensured that this teenager was located, including the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Search & Rescue Team, our regional police K9 teams and drone operators,” Chief Christopher Delmonte said in a statement.

