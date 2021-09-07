13-Year-Old Killed in Dirt Bike Crash in Wareham

A 13-year-old girl was killed and another man injured in a dirt bike crash in Wareham, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said state police detectives from their office were notified of a fatal dirt bike crash at Wareham MX Park on Cranberry Highway around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The teen was reportedly riding on the dirt bike track when she lost control after landing a jump and swerved into a parallel lane which had riders headed in the opposite direction, where she collided with a male rider.

The girl was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, where she was pronounced dead. The district attorney's office said the girl has been identified as Ava Pioppi of Carver.

The male dirt bike rider was also taken to Tobey Hospital and is expected to survive. His name has not been released.

State and Wareham police are continuing to investigate.