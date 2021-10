More than a dozen people are displaced after a fire broke out on Dorchester Avenue in Boston overnight.

The Boston Fire Department was called around 12:30 a.m. to put out a fire on the first floor at 1631 Dorchester Avenue.

No one was injured. But 14 residents are displaced, including seven adults and seven children. Red Cross Massachusetts was on scene to help find them housing.

The BFD-FIU was on-site to determine the cause of the fire. No further information was immediately available