14-year-old accused of threatening to ‘shoot everyone' at Chelsea school

A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot up a school in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

The office of Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the boy, whose name was not released, was arraigned Monday in Boston Juvenile Court.

Police responded to Shore Educational Collaborative on Revere Beach Parkway on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 17, when the threats were reported. School officials told police the teenager had been involved in a fight the day before, attacking another student with a hanger.

When school staff broke up the fight, he allegedly screamed, "Dead, dead, everyone is dead! Going to come back with a gun and shoot everyone up!"

School officials called police the following morning after a student reported a social media post showing the suspect with guns. According to prosecutors, the post said he was coming to the school and would "shoot it up."

Authorities said some students did not go to school after seeing the post.

"We have seen far too much school violence across our nation and those incidents force us to treat school threats with extreme seriousness and caution," Hayden said in a statement. "No one should feel unsafe or threatened when they are attending school or work. Prevention is key here and it is always best to intervene before it escalates."

Hayden's office said the teen was charged with making a bomb threat. He was held on $750 bail with conditions of home confinement, with the exception of attending an alternative school, monitored by GPS.