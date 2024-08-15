Tewksbury

14-year-old arrested after gun pointed at mail carrier in Tewksbury

Two days after a U.S. Postal Service worker was threatened with a gun in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, a 14-year-old from Lowell has been arrested

By Staff Reports

Police searching for a person who brandished a gun at a U.S. mail carrier in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, say a 14-year-old has been arrested after a gun was pulled on a mail carrier.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on Shawsheen Street. A masked person threatened a U.S. Postal Service worker with a gun.

The letter carrier wasn't robbed or hurt, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is helping to investigate the incident.

It was a day-long manhunt for a gunman who pulled a firearm on a U.S. postal worker in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, Tuesday. It prompted a heavy police response, including a SWAT team.
Police said at the time that they were looking for a man in his late teens or early 20s who had been seen on surveillance video driving a red Hyundai sedan, which they said was stolen.

The gun was found in the yard of a nearby home. Police searched, but did not find the person, explaining they believed he left the area via rideshare.

Police said Thursday that the suspect is a 14-year-old from Lowell. The unnamed teen has been arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a firearm without an FID.

He was expected to be arraigned Thursday in Lowell Juvenile Court, police said.

