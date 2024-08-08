Vermont

14-year-old dies while swimming in Vermont river

The teen and another person had been swimming and jumping off rocks downstream from the dam prior to the accident

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

A 14-year-old died while swimming in the Lamoille River in Morristown, Vermont, on Wednesday, police said.

Morristown police said they responded to B Street in Morristown around 5:51 p.m. Wednesday along with Morrissville fire and EMS and Johnston Water Rescue for a report of a missing swimmer.

When they arrived, they said they began searching the Lamoille River below the B Street power dam. The missing swimmer was identified as a 14-year-old boy from Morristown.

The search was suspended around 8:50 p.m. but resumed on Thursday morning. The teen's body was recovered from the river around 9:30 a.m. by the Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team.


Police told WPTZ that the teen and another person had been swimming and jumping off rocks downstream from the dam just prior to the incident. A bystander saw the teen struggling in the water and called police.

