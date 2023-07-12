14-year-old girl attacked by dogs while jogging in Windham, NH

A 14-year-old girl was badly injured when she was attacked by dogs while jogging in Windham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

Windham Fire Department officials said they were called to a report of a girl being attacked by two dogs on Blossom Road near Easy Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. A passerby was reportedly on scene attempting to get the dogs away from the young girl.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found the Good Samaritan's vehicle, along with a 14-year-old girl suffering from numerous dog bites. They said she was bleeding from the neck, chest, arms and hands.

The dogs had been secured by their owner in a van located at the scene before emergency personnel got there.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for further medical care.

Fire officials said the girl had been jogging in the area when the attack occurred. The dogs were somehow able to get free from the vehicle they were in at the time.

Windham police and the animal control officer are investigating the incident. There was no immediate word on whether any charges will be filed against the owner of the dogs.