14-year-old girl hit by car in Chelsea; in serious condition

A 14-year-old girl is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Chelsea, Massachusetts, according to police.

Police say the girl was hit on Beacham Street outside of Rise Dispensary and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with severe injuries.

Witnesses of the accident said a dark-colored car was making its way down Beacham Street when it then hit the curb, took down part of a fence, hit a white SUV and then hit the girl.

The owners of the white SUV had just gotten into the car when they said they heard squealing tires, and then were hit.

"I'm kind of still in shock," said one of the passengers in the SUV. "I'm just glad she's alive and the girl...you know to see her on the floor just laying there... I've never seen anything like that, so it's kind of shocking and scary."

The driver of the car that hit her is also in the hospital, with police standing guard as charges are pending.

According to Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton, detectives from the Chelsea Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police are currently at Beacham Street investigating the accident.