Teen, 14, knocked unconscious in RI school fight; 2 students face assault charge

Two students in Providence, Rhode Island, are facing felony assault charges after a fight at a middle school left a 14--year-old hospitalized.

Providence police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that they responded to Nathanael Greene Middle School and found the victim unconscious.

The student later regained consciousness and was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital where they are doing OK, school officials told WJAR.

The two students responsible are 14 and 15 years old, and they will be charged with felony assault, police say.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities haven't said what led up to the altercation, which happened at lunchtime, according to Providence Public Schools.

An eighth grader who said he witnessed the fight told WJAR, "We've seen fights, we've seen battles, but this one was definitely a war,"

"I was in art when this happened, I went down to go use the bathroom, and I passed the lunch room, and to my surprise there was a whole fight going down in the stairwell," Faizer Afrifa said.

Jasmine Durand, who picks up her little brother from the school, says not much has changed since she walked the same halls.

"When I used to come to school here there were a lot of fights," said Jasmine Durand, who picks up her little brother from the school. "I'm not surprised to hear that there was a fight."

An investigation into the fight is ongoing.