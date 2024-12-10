Vermont

14-year-old leads police on car chase through 3 states

The pursuit started in southwestern New Hampshire before crossing into Vermont and eventually Massachusetts

By Marc Fortier

Police lights
Shutterstock

A 14-year-old suffering from a mental health emergency led police on a car chase through three states on Monday morning.

Police in Brattleboro, Vermont, said they received a request from police in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, around 7 a.m. Monday to assist with a 14-year-old with a mental health emergency. As officers were responding, the teen stole a family member's vehicle and fled from police in Hinsdale, which is located in southwestern New Hampshire along the Vermont border.

Brattleboro police set up road blocks on both the old and new Route 119 bridges at the state line. The teen proceeded through the road block on the new bridge, colliding with a Brattleboro police cruiser and nearly striking two Brattleboro police officers before continuing to flee from police.

Brattleboro police followed the teen in the vehicle south on Canal Street. They ultimately terminated their pursuit with emergency lights and sirens but continued to follow at a safe distance so they could monitor the vehicle.

Police across the border in Bernardston, Massachusetts, were notified of the incident ans were abel to successfully deploy spike strips on the vehicle when the vehicle crossed the state line into their town. The teen wound up crashing into several pieces of private property in a Bernardston parking lot before colliding with a Brattleboro police cruiser and becoming boxed in. The teen was then taken into protective custody by Bernardston police.

Neither the teen nor any of the officers involved were injured.

Hinsdale, Brattleboro, Bernardston, Gill and Greenfield police and the Bernardston Fire Department and Northfield EMS all assisted with the incident.

