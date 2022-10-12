14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Roxbury Is Identified

The teenager fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified.

Rasante Osorio, a 14-year-old from Dorchester, was found shot on Washington Street near Cobden Street after the shooting, about 12:18 p.m., according to a release from Boston police Wednesday.

Shot multiple times, Rasante was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead, police said.

Another child was found wounded by gunfire nearby and is expected to survive, according to police. They haven't said what they believe led to the shooting or given details about what led to two children being wounded.

Police continue to investigate, though they believe this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call 617-343-4470.

The community is also searching for answers after the brazen daylight shooting.

“I saw a few people getting dragged away on the stretchers, so I saw them coming out with a few kids. I figured 'Ugh, they’re young too, very young to be shooting out like that,'" said Tony Lopez, who also lives in the neighborhood

Investigators towed away several motorbikes from the scene, but it remains unclear how they may be related to this investigation.

As police continue to search for suspects, people who live in the area say they’re getting fed up with the brazenness of this violence.

"I haven’t seen it like this in a long time, nothing bad like this, like this crazy," Washington said.

Authorities share that concern.

"I can tell you, before when I was in the DA’s office on homicide response, I don’t remember coming to this many daytime shootings. There seem to be more and more of them," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.