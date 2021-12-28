Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

14-Year-Old Sought After Going Missing Last Week in Concord, NH

Concord Police

Police in Concord, New Hampshire, are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Kihana Blake was last seen leaving the Pinehurst Street apartment where she lives around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, the Concord Police Department said Tuesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Blake is described as being between 5'1 and 5'3, between 100 and 120 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes, police said.

According to police, Blake recently moved to the area from Franklin and has friends in that community and in Laconia.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 27 mins ago

UMass Requiring Vaccine Booster Shots for All Students, Faculty and Staff

Massachusetts 55 mins ago

Why Did the CDC Change Its Mind About COVID Isolation, Quarantine Rules?

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-225-8600.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireConcordmissing person
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us