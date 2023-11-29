Boston

14-year-old student arrested with loaded gun at Boston school

Staff at the Up Academy Charter School recovered the firearm from the student's backpack

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police Car
necn

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday for having a gun in a Boston school.

Boston police said they received a call around 2 p.m. Tuesday to respond to the area of 215 Dorchester St. for a found weapon. That address is the listed address for the UP Academy Charter School of Boston.

School staff told police they had become aware that a student might be in possession of a gun. They took the student out of class and recovered a firearm from his backpack and then called police to take custody of the weapon. The gun was fully loaded.

The 14-year-old was placed under arrest and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court at a later date.

No further details were released.

