15 Displaced, Dog Rescued From Fire in Boston's South End

Boston firefighters responded Sunday night to a fire at a building in the South End, which displaced 15 people who lived there.
The fire traveled from the basement of the building — which was located at 30 Worcester Square — to the walls of the first floor. Crews were able to knock down the heavy fire before it spread throughout the building.
No one was hurt, but over a dozen people were displaced.
First responders rescued a dog from the fire.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.