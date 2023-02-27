Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
South End

15 Displaced, Dog Rescued From Fire in Boston's South End

A cause remained under investigation

By Matt Fortin

Boston Fire Department

Boston firefighters responded Sunday night to a fire at a building in the South End, which displaced 15 people who lived there.

The fire traveled from the basement of the building — which was located at 30 Worcester Square — to the walls of the first floor. Crews were able to knock down the heavy fire before it spread throughout the building.

No one was hurt, but over a dozen people were displaced.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

First responders rescued a dog from the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

More Boston News

EAST BOSTON 16 hours ago

Continued Calls for Boston Police to Do More in Woman's November Disappearance

Boston 8 hours ago

Firefighter Hurt, 15 People Displaced After Fire Spreads Among Roxbury Triple-Deckers

This article tagged under:

South End
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us