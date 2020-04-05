Fifteen more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts, according to the latest figures released Sunday by the state's Department of Public Health, bringing the statewide total to 231.

The state also announced 764 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, meaning there are now 12,500 coronavirus cases across the commonwealth.

The majority of Bay State residents infected with the virus live in Middlesex, Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk, Worcester and Plymouth counties.

Sunday afternoon, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city had seen its largest single day increase, announcing 259 new cases since Saturday.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh issued new guidance Sunday for residents as the city battles the coronavirus.

Walsh said there has been an increase of 511 cases over the past 48 hours, saying, "that's what a surge looks like."

"And we're still at the beginning of the surge," he cautioned.

Health officials say 1,145 people have required hospitalization so far. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, pneumonia, or death.

Governor Charlie Baker said Sunday that 100 ventilators had arrived in Massachusetts from the national stockpile amid the coronavirus crisis.

After touring a drive thru testing site for first responders at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Gov. Baker said Sunday afternoon that he expected those ventilators to be distributed in the next 24 hours to health care facilities.

Gov. Charlie Baker discussed an increase in testing capacity in Massachusetts and a new testing site for first responders at Gillette Stadium.

Baker also reported the state has seen "significant progress" in its testing ability. As of Sunday, nearly 72,000 Massachusetts residents have been tested for the virus, with 3,137 new tests conducted since yesterday. Gov. Baker said some 3,500 tests were being conducted per day, exceeding goals set by the state.

President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the country could be headed into its “toughest” weeks yet as the coronavirus death toll mounts, and experts have warned the worst is still to come.

The latest models show Massachusetts could see up to 172,000 coronavirus cases when the surge hits sometime between April 10 and April 20.

The number of people infected in the U.S. exceeded 312,200 and the death toll climbed past 8,500 on Sunday.