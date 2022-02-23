15-Year-Old Arrested, Charged in Fatal Brockton Shooting

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police arrested the teenager and charged him in connection with the Feb. 10 murder of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro. Andrade-Monteiro was shot and killed in the driveway of 102 Ash Street, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.

The 15-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday morning in Brockton District Court. No further information was immediately available.

Last night @MassStatePolice @BrocktonPolice arrested a 15 y.o. male in connection with the Feb 10 murder of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro in the driveway of 102 Ash Street in Brockton. He is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge this am in Brockton District Court. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) February 23, 2022

