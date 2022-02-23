Local

15-Year-Old Arrested, Charged in Fatal Brockton Shooting

The 15-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday morning in Brockton District Court

By Staff Reports

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police arrested the teenager and charged him in connection with the Feb. 10 murder of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro. Andrade-Monteiro was shot and killed in the driveway of 102 Ash Street, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.

The 15-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday morning in Brockton District Court. No further information was immediately available.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night on Ash Street.
