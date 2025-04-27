15-year-old boy found dead in NH lake after canoe flips over

A 15-year-old boy was found dead in a New Hampshire lake after the canoe he was in flipped over on late Saturday night.

Authorities were called to Governor's Lake in the area of Governor's Drive in Raymond around 11:53 p.m. Saturday for a report of a canoe that had flipped over. The 911 caller said multiple teenagers were in the canoe when it capsized, and one was now missing and still believed to be in the water.

State police, along with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and Raymond police, fire and ambulance responded to the scene and began searching for the victim.

The search resumed on Sunday morning, and around 8 a.m., the victim, a 15-year-old male, was found dead by fish and game department fivers just over 30 feet from shore. The teen was not wearing a life jacket when he was found.

State police are continuing to investigate the teen's death, but at this time investigators said they believe it to be accidental.

The victim's name is being withheld pending an autopsy by the chief medical examiner's office, which will be conducted on Monday to confirm the cause and manner of death.