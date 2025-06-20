15-year-old dies after shooting in Allston

A 15-year-old who was shot earlier this month in Boston's Allston neighborhood has died, police said Friday.

The teen was shot on the night of June 12 on Pomeroy Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He died on June 17.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

No arrests have been made.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.