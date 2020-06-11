15-Year-Old Framingham Boy Charged in Boston Police Cruiser Fire During Unrest

A 15-year-old boy from Framingham, Massachusetts, has been arrested in connection to the burning of a Boston Police cruiser last Sunday night, authorities said Thursday.

The vehicle went up in flames as unrest took hold in downtown Boston the night of Sunday, May 31, following a massive, peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd.

Thursday evening, the Boston Police Department said the teen had been arrested on a warrant out of Boston Juvenile Court for delinquent charges for arson of a motor vehicle and inciting a riot.

The teen's name was not released.

The cruiser had been operated by two Boston officers who responded to a call during the protests at 9:25 p.m. and parked it near Beantown Pub, off Boston Common by Suffolk University, police said.

A short time later, several people were seen breaking the cruiser's windows and eventually setting it on fire. Footage of the cruiser fire was captured on live TV amid coverage of the unrest.

After hours of peaceful protests, a Boston police cruiser has been set on fire downtown.

Newly released surveillance footage and enhanced photographs showed two people authorities said they were looking to question in regards to the incident.

Prior to the vandalism, the two officers said in a police report that they were attacked by protesters, according to police. One had his helmet damaged and body camera ripped off.

The officers said in their report that other protesters jumped in to stop the attack, but not before one of the officers was punched by multiple people.

Those officers were eventually able to get to a safe location, police said.

The vandalism incident remains under investigation by the FBI Boston Division, the Boston Police Department and the Boston Fire Department. The FBI released more information on the men seen in the video here.