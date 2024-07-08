New Hampshire

15-year-old girl charged following stabbing Manchester, NH

Three people were injured as a result of Saturday's fight

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A 15-year-old girl is facing multiple charges following a stabbing early Saturday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Street at 12:20 a.m. Saturday for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, officers found two people lying on the ground in a back alley.

A 16-year-old girl was suffering from multiple stab wounds and the 18-year-old male she was with had a broken ankle. Officers were able to determine that the injuries were sustained during a fight with another female.

A short time later, police learned that a different 18-year-old male had arrived at Catholic Medical Center, suffering from a stab wound in the upper back. He had also reportedly been involved in the fight. His injuries were serious, but police said he is expected to survive.

As a result of their investigation, police said they identified a 15-year-old girl and arrested her on two counts of first degree assault and attempted first degree assault. She also assaulted officers while being arrested, resulting in additional charges of simple assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Her name was not released.

