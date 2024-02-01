15-year-old girl charged in 14-year-old girl's stabbing at Dorchester high school

One teenage girl is facing juvenile charges in the stabbing of another this week at a Boston high school.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed around 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester. the school was locked down for about 35 minutes.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said a 15-year-old girl, whose name has not been released, is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The alleged attacker had previously been charged with resisting arrest and assault and battery with a police officer.

She was ordered held on $500 bail in the stabbing, with a condition that she have no contact with the victim following an appearance Wednesday in Dorchester Juvenile Court, prosecutors said. Her bail was revoked in the previous case, and she will remain in custody.

"On top of the serious injuries suffered by the victim, this incident presents tremendous sadness because of its dramatic impact on such young lives, both the victim's and the defendant's," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Thursday. "We see, once again, the terrible consequences of impulsive decisions and dangerous actions."

The suspect is due back in court Feb. 21, Hayden's office said.

In a letter sent to the school community Tuesday, Head of School Amilcar Silva said the district crisis response team would be at the school to work with everyone affected.

"We know incidents like this can cause many to feel anxious, but I want to reassure all members of the Burke High School Community this was an isolated incident between two students, and that we will take every step necessary to ensure that our students feel safe and welcomed. We will continue to fulfill our commitment to safety every day in every school," the letter reads.