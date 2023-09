Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of. a 15-year-old in Brockton Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

Plymouth DA Tim Cruz posted on social media that the shooting occurred at around 3:23 p.m. on 131 Lynn Road.

@MassStatePolice @brocktonpolice are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15 year-old male that occurred yesterday at 3:23 pm at 131 Lynn Road in Brockton. A 17 year-old male has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm. The investigation is active and ongoing. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) September 23, 2023

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.