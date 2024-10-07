New Hampshire

15-year-old suffers serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Manchester, NH

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A 15-year-old was seriously injured when they were hit by a vehicle in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

Manchester police said they responded to the area of South Mammoth and Bodwell roads around 8:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Their investigation determined that a Kia Niro SUV driven by a 17-year-old female from Manchester had struck a 15-year-old male from Manchester. The 15-year-old sustained what police said were "significant" injuries, while the driver of the SUV was not injured.

The SUV was driving north on South Mammoth Road just south of Bodwell Road when the crash occurred.

No charges have been filed, police said, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

