16-Tear-Old Girl Killed After Minivan Veers Off Road, Strikes Tree in Wareham, Troopers Say

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash late Monday night in Wareham, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The teenager was driving a 2008 Toyota Sienna southbound on I-495, when the minivan veered off the road and into the grass median, before hitting an embankment and striking a tree, according to a news release. She was the only person in the car.

Police have not released the name of the girl killed, but said she was from Raynham and determined dead on scene. Troopers responded to the crash just before 11 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.