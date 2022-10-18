Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
wareham

16-Tear-Old Girl Killed After Minivan Veers Off Road, Strikes Tree in Wareham, Troopers Say

Troopers responded to the crash just before 11 p.m. Monday

By Matt Fortin

First responders on scene after a minivan veered off Interstate 495 and crashed in Wareham, Massachusetts, late Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
NBC10 Boston/Stringr

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash late Monday night in Wareham, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The teenager was driving a 2008 Toyota Sienna southbound on I-495, when the minivan veered off the road and into the grass median, before hitting an embankment and striking a tree, according to a news release. She was the only person in the car.

Police have not released the name of the girl killed, but said she was from Raynham and determined dead on scene. Troopers responded to the crash just before 11 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Wareham News

Massachusetts Aug 19

Possible Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Wareham

wareham Aug 15

Residence Saved, Camper Destroyed in Fire Overnight in Wareham

This article tagged under:

warehamMassachusetts State Policei-495
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us