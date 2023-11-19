16-year-old boy killed, 3 other teens injured after car strikes utility pole in Maine

One teenager is dead and three others are injured after a rollover car crash involving a utility pole in Livermore, Maine, on Saturday morning.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said deputies and first responders were dispatched to Norlands Road around 10:11 a.m. for a single vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 16-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike a utility pole and roll over. There were three other passengers in the vehicle, all 16 or 17 years old.

One of the passengers, a 16-year-old boy, died at the scene from his injuries, the sheriff's office said. The other three teens were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The names of the teens are not being released at this time to allow for their families to be properly notified. All of them are students in Spruce Mountain - Regional School Unit 73, and a district official was informed so that they could be prepared to assist students when they return to school on Monday.

Norlands Road was closed for several hours to accommodate the on-scene investigation.

The crash is currently being reconstructed, but speed and wet road conditions appear to be factors, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation.