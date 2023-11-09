gun violence

16-year-old charged for firing gun at Burlington apartment complex

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 16-year-old has been charged after gunfire rang out at an apartment complex in Burlington, Massachusetts, apartment complex last month.

Burlington police said the teen was arrested in Boston last week. He is accused of firing a gun at the Avalon Burlington apartments on Oct. 18 during a drug deal. Investigators believe everyone involved knew each other.

The suspect was arrested by a multi-jurisdictional group of investigators working the case. He was considered armed and dangerous.

The teen, who was not named due to his age, was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. He is known to police, investigators said.

The suspect was arraigned in juvenile court.

