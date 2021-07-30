16-Year-Old Cyclist Hit and Killed by Pickup Truck in Ipswich

A pickup truck hit and killed a teen cyclist Friday in Ipswich, Massachusetts, police said.

A patrol officer with the Ipswich Police Department witnessed the crash shortly after 6 p.m. on Route 1A, authorities said. The officer began giving first aid to the 16-year-old male from Ipswich.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck involved in the crash, a 61-year-old man from Manchester-by-the-Sea, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.