Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Belchertown

16-Year-Old Driver Killed in Belchertown Crash

Belchertown police said 16-year-old Zachary Fraleigh was the only person involved in the single-car crash on North Washington Street Monday

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC

A 16-year-old driver was killed in a crash in Belchertown, Massachusetts on Monday afternoon.

Belchertown police said 16-year-old Zachary Fraleigh was the only person involved in the single-car crash on North Washington Street around 5 p.m. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash s under investigation by the Belchertown Police Department, Massachusetts State Police troopers with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The medical examiner will determine cause of death.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other details were immediately available.

More Massachusetts news

Matty in the Morning 7 hours ago

‘Matty in the Morning' Host Announces Retirement After 41 Years

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Former Patriot Matt Light's Bid for Foxboro School Committee Falls Short

Lynn 7 hours ago

Man Charged With Stabbing His Father to Death Ordered Held Without Bail

This article tagged under:

BelchertownMassachusettsdeadly crash
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us